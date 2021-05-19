Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce $70.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $78.20 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $209.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.55.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.