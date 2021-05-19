Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $12.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.