Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 608,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 9,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.