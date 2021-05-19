Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 27,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.