Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $12.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.43 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNSS shares. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genasys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.