Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SEAC stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

