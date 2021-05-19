Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

