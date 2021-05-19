Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.64.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$96.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$50.17 and a 12-month high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.