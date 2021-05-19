Brokers Set Expectations for Diversified Royalty Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.59 million.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.59 million and a PE ratio of -33.87. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is -273.93%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

