Brokers Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

