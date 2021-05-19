Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 9.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $71,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BAM stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335.88 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

