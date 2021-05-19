Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.56% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

