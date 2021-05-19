Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981,837 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.31% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPY. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $23,361,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,586,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $18,706,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after acquiring an additional 628,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BPY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

