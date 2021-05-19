Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $21.46. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 192,320 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

