BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 16,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,363. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

