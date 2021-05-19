Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151,545 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for 1.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

