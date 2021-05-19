Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 3.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.23% of LKQ worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

