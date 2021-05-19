Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 78,765 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,765 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for 4.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.19% of Discovery worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

