Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

