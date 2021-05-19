BSC Station Hits Market Capitalization of $11.71 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00179989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00913484 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031392 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

