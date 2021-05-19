BTU Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $50.40 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $50.40 million and $19,445.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

