Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBW opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

