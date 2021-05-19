Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.
BMBL stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
