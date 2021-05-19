Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

BMBL stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

