Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.45 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00020447 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $97.45 million and $40.19 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.