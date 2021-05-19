Bytecoin Trading Down 80.7% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $100.27 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00609587 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 175.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

