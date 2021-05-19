BZEdge Price Down 45.3% Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $271.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00339325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00182957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01018994 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033073 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

