Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cactus worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.