Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,963. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.