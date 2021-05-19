Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

