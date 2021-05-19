Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,757 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

