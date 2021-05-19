Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $145.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $145,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $408.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $292.92 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.23 and a 200-day moving average of $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

