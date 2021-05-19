Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.97 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

