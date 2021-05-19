Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Sells $58,902.08 in Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ELY traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

