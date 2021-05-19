Callisto Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $29.28 million and approximately $332,703.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.53 or 0.06284871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00156048 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.