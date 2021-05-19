Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $46,320.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,811. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

