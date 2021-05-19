Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

