Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Camping World stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,635 shares of company stock worth $300,333 and sold 963,288 shares worth $43,612,308. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 57.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 155,930 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $763,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 358,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 154.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

