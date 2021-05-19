Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSSE. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.