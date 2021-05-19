Canaccord Genuity Increases Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE AR traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$989.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

