Canaccord Genuity Lowers Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target to C$3.00

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPG. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

TSE:SPG traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.62. 15,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,507. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

