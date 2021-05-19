Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $111.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

