Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

