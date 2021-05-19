Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

CFX stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The company has a market cap of C$600.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.41 and a 52-week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

