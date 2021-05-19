Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as high as C$9.28. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.19, with a volume of 106,647 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$599.50 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.