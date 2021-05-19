Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Canfor stock traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,509. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

