Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Seagate Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.24. 41,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,199. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

