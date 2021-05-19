Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,700 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. California Resources makes up about 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

In other California Resources news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 128,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $3,341,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

