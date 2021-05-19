Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,414 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

