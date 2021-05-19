Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 2.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $78.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,571.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,689. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,600.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,070.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

