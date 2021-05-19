Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Down 5.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. 26,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 351,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

